What Is YONO Cash and How You Can Use It

In an effort to become more digitalised, the State Bank of India introduced a facility in which you can withdraw cash from an ATM without using your SBI debit card. And that’s called YONO cash. This facility can be used to withdraw money from around 20,000 SBI ATMs across the country. These ATMs will also be called as YONO cash points and with this, the SBI has become the first bank in India to offer such a service.

So how do you use it?

Install the YONO SBI app and initiate the cash withdrawal process. You will have to set a 6 digit YONO cash pin for transactions. You will then get a 6 digit reference number on your registered mobile number through an SMS. You can now withdraw cash from the nearest YONO cash point using the pin and reference number within 30 minutes of receiving the SMS. You can easily identify the nearest YONO cash point (within a 5km radius) on the YONO app in order to withdraw money.

However, there are a few things that you must remember before you use YONO cash. One, you will have to withdraw the entire amount in one transaction. You can’t withdraw the money partially in multiple transactions using the same reference number.

Two, the minimum withdrawal limit is Rs. 500 and the maximum is Rs. 10,000 per transaction and Rs. 20,000 per day when you withdraw money using an ATM kiosk.

If you go to a branch to withdraw YONO cash, then the limit increases to Rs. 10,000 per transaction and Rs. 40,000 per day.

Who does this help?

Presently a good number of people do not possess an ATM card and have to visit the bank’s branch to withdraw cash. YONO cash can help such customers save time and energy on visiting the branch everytime they want to withdraw cash. This can especially be useful during emergencies when you don’t have or have forgotten your ATM card.

This facility also helps in keeping your information and money safe since you are not using your debit card anymore and thus, reducing the risk of any fraudulent activity like skimming and cloning. It also has a 2-factor authentication making it even more secure.

By integrating all the transactions under one platform, YONO cash is helping us finally march towards creating a digital universe which will provide a more secure, efficient and convenient environment that strives to give an enhanced banking experience to all its customers.

This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.