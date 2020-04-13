Whatever Genre You’re Looking For, ZEE5 Will Keep You Entertained #StayHomeToZEE5

Our united effort to combat the coronavirus has brought out the best in us. The opening line of Charles Dickens’ A Tale Of Two Cities seems particularly apt for the current situation we find ourselves in “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”

While at home, during your free time, when you want to watch interesting content, the plethora of options out there might leave you confused. Thankfully, we’ve done all the research for you and present a list of films and shows you can pick from, across genres, all available on ZEE5.

Movies –

Let’s start with Commando 3, the explosive action series that Vidyut Jammwal with his signature martial arts meets modern action stunts. Or you could pick between any of the following acclaimed movies – Dream Girl, The Tashkent Files and Saand Ki Aankh.

While Dream Girl is yet another feather in Ayushmann Khurana’s cap of offbeat and fun films with a message, The Tashkent Files tells an important story in India’s history about the circumstances surrounding former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri’s sudden death. Saand Ki Aankh, on the other hand, is a must-watch movie about two of the world’s oldest female sharpshooters played to near perfection by Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu.

Thrillers –

Let’s start with one of the most talked about web shows in recent times – State of Siege: 26/11 that describes the unfortunate events of Mumbai’s worst terrorist attack from the NSG’s viewpoint for the first time. Based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai: 26/11, the web series is a first-hand account of the city’s worst terrorist attack told in a crisp eight-part series.

Once you’re through with it, don’t forget to check out Abhay, a crime thriller inspired by true events starring Kunal Kemmu. Abhay is special because it is one of the first procedural format crime thrillers – a genre that’s not been explored on the OTT space yet with Kemmu’s character who plays an investigative officer who has to solve not just bone-chilling murder cases, but also fight his own personal demons. Season 2 will be launched this year, so, here’s your chance to catch up on Season 1.

We also highly recommend watching Rangbaaz that is set in the heart of Gorakhpur in UP in the 90s based on gangster Shiv Prakash Shukla’s life. Starring Saqib Saleem, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ravi Kishan, Aahana Kumra, Ranvir Shorey; Rangbaaz, one of ZEE5’s most talked about Originals is a definite must-watch.

It’s sequel Rangbaaz Phirse tells the story of feared gangster Amarpal Singh and takes the audience to the dry plains of Rajasthan in signature Rangbaaz style with the star power of Jimmy Sheirgill, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushant Singh, Gul Panag, Spruha Joshi, Sharad Kelkar and Harsh Chhaya among others.

Dramas –

The dramas section features Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone that tells you the real story of Sunny Leone’s life, Code M, a seemingly open-and-shut case for military lawyer Major Monica Mehra played by Jennifer Winget that takes an unpredictable twist as well as The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty with a similar premise that follows a CBI officer investigating the death of a national table tennis champion.



We also recommend Kaafir, an Indo-Pak love story with a twist starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina that sees Dia play a stranded young Pakistani mother who is accused of militancy in India and her lawyer who fights the good case on her behalf. Kaafir has already won the hearts of critics and audience with great reviews and many awards won.

Romance –

May we suggest Coldd Lassi Chicken Masala starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi who work in the food industry and re-unite eight years after breaking up. Other shows include Fittrat that revolves around childhood friends with opposite personalities that turns into a love triangle.

Also recommended is Never Kiss Your Best Friend that is as much about romance as it is about friendship and stars Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh and is based on Sumrit Shahi’s book of the same name. The series shows the two lead characters reconnecting after a long separation and grappling with the feelings they share for each other.

Young Adult –

Tickle your funny bones with Virgin Bhasskar that stars a porn novelist who is, in fact, a virgin and his attempt at finding true love, give a shot to Love Bites that is as much as a coming-of-age story as it is about finding love and move on to RejctX, an edgy musical thriller about youngsters who create a rap band to voice their angst that also stars Sumeet Vyas and Kubbra Sait in lead roles. Season 2 is slated for this year, so catch up on Season 1 till then.

With so many options across these genres, we’re confident you’ll find something to keep you engaged through this period. We hope you stay safe, stay home and practice social distancing and enjoy this bouquet of superb movies and shows curated for you, only on ZEE5.

This is a Partnered Content.