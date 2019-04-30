Take the pledge to vote

Why Online Shopping Is Your Real BFF

If you love to thrift shop, then online shopping expands your world in a whole new way.

Updated:April 30, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
Why Online Shopping Is Your Real BFF
If you love to thrift shop, then online shopping expands your world in a whole new way.
If you don’t like large crowds or spending hours getting frustrated over not finding exactly what you want, then online shopping is a godsent, and one you can try irrespective your budget.

point 1
Photo Courtesy - Freepik.com

It’s So Convenient
If you pay attention to how sizing, shipping and returns work when you’re online, you are always guaranteed an open store full of fun goodies. But more than 24/7 access, shopping online means you don’t have to worry about the cost of travel, bad weather, store timings, inexperienced and often pushy sales people, long checkout queues, crowds and fruitless searches for your specific items.

Almost everything you want can be found efficiently categorized, colour coded and available with just a few clicks. With express deliveries, nowadays you don’t even have to wait too long to get your packages delivered right to your doorstep.

Need to send loved ones out of town a little something for their birthday or around the holidays? No problem. With international shipping and a variety of choices including personalised wrapping, shopping from anywhere has never been easier.

Get Big Savings
Sure, shops have sales, but shopping online is a whole other beast. Not only is it easier to comparison shop with different tabs on your browser or apps on your phone, but there are a number of ways you can get huge savings all year round. Build up multiple wish lists and look for coupon codes and limited time bonus sales like on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Diwali greater savings on expensive items.

If you love to thrift shop, then online shopping expands your world in a whole new way. Instead of only relying on the stores in your neighbourhood, get access to various online classified sites and social media hosted garage sale groups that have some of the best used / second-hand deals in town.

point 2
Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

More Value For Your Money
Unlike brick and mortar shops, online retailers cut out the cost of renting, overheads and staffing expenses. In turn they are more than willing to pass on some of those savings to customers in the form of some of great one-off deals and reduced prices.

The emergence of deal aggregator websites like Groupon, Snapdeals and others only sweetens the pot. Like your most hardworking personal shoppers, they scour the Internet and find exactly what you’re looking for at some of the best prices available anywhere. You can find and subscribe to ones that caters to specific categories you’re interested in like phone apps or electronics or get updates from ones that consolidate the days/week's best deals according to location, time, price range and other factors.

point 3
Photo Courtesy: freepik.com

Ask The Experts
Ever picked up a pair of shoes in a store and wondered if it was worth the price? We have. And if you’re standing in a store, all you have to rely on is your instincts, the opinion of the person shopping with you or the sales person (who’s always looking to make a sale). Obviously!

Online shopping is markedly different in this respect. The more you shop online and honestly review your purchases, the more you contribute to a large community of people who help each other out. When you’re considering buying something, often you can look up customer reviews with real photos and a star-rating average over what can be hundreds of total reviews. Helpful? We think so.

When it comes to a number of standard items that don’t need scrutinised inspection, there is truly nothing better than shopping online. While every purchase is documented in detail with an e-receipt, that keeping account easier, the real gift of shopping online is the gift of more precious time to follow your other passions and pursuits.

To know more, click here.

This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

