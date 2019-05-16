Will Vaccines Overload My Baby’s Immune System?

Vaccines protect children from several vaccine-preventable infections and illnesses. They contain antigens that can trigger the same response in the body as the actual disease and teaches the body to identify and fight several diseases correctly.Once the body has made antibodies to fight a disease once, the next time around if it encounters the same illness, it can act swiftly and more effectively. Vaccines are not 100% effective, and yes, they have some risks, but the benefits and protection they offer your child far outweigh the minimal risks attached to vaccination.We think of babies as weak little bundles that need to be protected from many things. But what we need to understand is that their immune systems are like blank sheets of paper. When we vaccinate them, we’re filling the pages with all the information their little bodies need to deal with some very deadly infections and diseases that can even be fatal.The ability of a child’s body to learn quickly is one of the reasons they can handle many more germs than we think. In fact, even if they have a mild rash or fever after being inoculated, your baby deals with far more bacteria at the park, than they will receive in any single vaccine.“I don't think there is any philosophy that suggests having polio is a good thing.” — Bill Gates”This is why the government has an immunisation schedule, that not only tells you which vaccines are necessary but also at what age they need to be given and how far apart the doses need to be. If you are still concerned about the spacing between the doses, you can talk to your paediatrician about spreading it out even further. But studies show that many babies following alternative immunisation schedules never complete their courses. This is important if you want to guarantee maximum protection from vaccine-preventable diseases. Plus, alternative plans mean more visits to your doctor and that your kid will get a shot more often than it is necessary.Each day, a healthy child’s immune system successfully keeps millions of germs at bay. Vaccines contain only a minuscule fraction of the germs making them a safe and effective method of protecting your child.