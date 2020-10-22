With the Touching "Be the Light" Video, the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition is here to Light up the Festive Season

The sound of bursting crackers, the delicious mouth-watering sweets and the brilliance of numerous diyas that illuminates the surrounding, it is not surprising that Diwali is one of the most eagerly awaited festival in India. What makes Diwali 2020 truly special is that the festival reflects our own resilience and indomitable spirit that helped us to navigate through a challenging year. To light up your festive celebrations, OPPO is here with its latest offering – the F17 Pro Diwali Edition.

The OPPO F17 Pro made quite a splash when it was launched last month with its top-of-the-line specs and stunning looks. Not content to rest on its laurels, OPPO recently launched the Diwali edition of the OPPO F17 Pro with an emotional ad campaign centred on the tagline ‘Be the Light That Spreads the Light’. The though-provoking campaign urges users to take away the darkness from somebody’s life with an act of kindness. Like the smartphone, the brand campaign takes inspiration from Diwali – the indomitable human spirit to fight all odds.

The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition is your perfect companion this festive season. Crafted exclusively for the Indian consumers, the smartphones feature a localised user interface (UI). Additionally, the brand has worked with premier institutes in India, such as IIT Hyderabad, to provide you with the ultimate photography experience. And if that’s not all, then, prepare to get dazzled with its new design scheme which will remind you of Diwali lamps.

We can’t wait to grab our hands on the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition. Here’s everything you need to know about when the smartphone goes on sale, launch price and of course, the ad film.

Be the light to spread the light

The OPPO F17 Diwali Edition launch introduced us to this heart-warming tale of two adorable kids who love lighting sparklers (phuljhadi) but do not have the necessary means to purchase it for Diwali. Aiming to give his best friend the sparklers for next Diwali, the boy preserves a half-burnt sparkler in his compass box. But an inadvertent accident leads to the boy misplacing it.

When their wise and smart tutor learns of this, he decides to be the light and gifts the boy a box full of sparklers to celebrate Diwali with his friend. Of course, the tutor himself gets the idea after being gifted the all-new OPPO F17 Pro’s Diwali Edition by his mother.

The three-and-a-half-minute film beautifully captures the F17 Pro Diwali edition’s core message of lighting up someone else’s life. It’s a much-needed ray of hope, given the challenging times we’re all facing currently due to the pandemic. Perhaps that’s why the emotional quotient hits us doubly while watching this beautiful ad film.

A festive design scheme

Taking inspiration from the beautiful Diwali diyas, the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition features a vibrant colour scheme. With its gradient back-panel design, the brand wants you to kickstart the festive season with style. In addition, the smartphone also features the trailblazing Shinny Matte finish. Along with ensuring your smartphone remains smudge-free, it also creates an intriguing play of pattern whenever light hits the surface.

The F17 Pro Diwali Edition boasts an ultra-lightweight profile with a thinness of just 7.48mm. But despite its incredible sleekness, the smartphone does not compromise on its grip. To let you scroll through your Diwali pictures and view high-quality videos with ease, the handset comes with a 16.34cm Dual Punch-Hole Display and a spectacular 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display.

AI-enabled features for a superior photography experience

The quad camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and dual-camera setup at the front with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor will ensure that your Diwali pictures are sharper, clearer and brighter, no matter what the lighting condition be. The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition also comes loaded with a variety of beauty solutions and imaging effects.

One of the most innovative features is the AI Beautification 2.0. Customised exclusively for Indian beauty preferences, it retains the natural skin tone as well as other unique features, such as the Indian bindi . It also creates sharper images for men with fuller beards and thicker eyebrows. The F17 Pro Diwali Edition boasts other such innovative features like the AI Portrait Color, AI Super Night Portrait, AI Night Flare Bokeh, Dual Lens Bokeh, and AI Super Clear Portrait.

A smartphone experience like no other

While powered by a 4,015mAh battery, the feature heavy OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition has not compromised on its charging properties The smartphone includes OPPO’s 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. This enables you to fully charge your smartphone in a mere 53 minutes. To keep your battery optimised, you also get the AI Night Charging feature.

OPPO is known for providing a premium smartphone experience that allows you to complete a variety of tasks with absolute ease. The F17 Pro Diwali Edition is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC processor and runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. This brings you a wide range of innovative features which includes the Infinite Edge Design, Multi-User Mode and OSCIE Ultra Clear Visual Effect. The HyperEngine technology offers intelligent networking, rapid touchscreens and vibrant visuals

The final verdict

This festive season, light up your festive celebrations with the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition. And if you are planning a gift for your loved ones, then look no further. The device, with its innovative features and festive design, is the perfect present you can give to anyone.

It’s time for you to bring sparkle in your life with the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali edition smartphone now. Pre-order today and take advantage of all the launch offers. The smartphone goes on sale from October 23, 2020.

Visit OPPO India’s official website to view the “Be the Light” video.

This is a partnered post.