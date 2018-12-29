YONO SBI: Lifestyle & Banking!! Indulge in the YONO Experience

In an effort to push digital banking, State Bank of India has launched YONO (You Only Need One), an integrated application offering both lifestyle choices and banking services.The app offers an omni-channel experience via mobile, pad and web that will help the users do all your daily transactions and much more in just few clicks.Here is all that YONO brings for users:The app helps in applying for home loan and auto loan and get an instant in-principle approval after it verifies the users credentials and credit score and finds them eligible for it. The app even provides pre-approved personal loans up to Rs. 5 Lakhs for select customers, without any documentation. These are two credit facilities you can avail on the go.You can get an overdraft against your Fixed Deposits within minutes. There is also a special interest concession of 0.25 percent while availing an Overdraft facility against your Fixed deposit through YONO.Your shopping experience can now get simple as almost all the shopping giants like Amazon, Croma, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Jabong, IRCTC, Ease My Trip and Yatra is available in just one app.The gets an overview of all your expenditure using the ‘Spend Analysis’ feature on YONO and plan your expenses accordingly.YONO offers One View of all its subsidiaries by which you can have an overall glance at your SBI portfolio in one app. It has integrated SBI Credit Cards, SBI Cap Securities, SBI Mutual Funds, SBI General Insurance and SBI Life Insurance.YONO also simplifies the basic banking transactions like fund transfer, fixed deposit creation, bill payments and more.The app can be also used for requesting cheque books, debit cards or use emergency services to change ATM pin or block card. A quick transfer of up to Rs 10,000 is also available.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.