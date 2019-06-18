You Only Need One: What YONO SBI Actually Is

There is an app for literally everything nowadays. For every need, service or even things we didn’t even know we wanted are available just a few taps away. But with all this convenience comes a drawback too. You can’t possibly fit every other app for all your needs on your phone. Not only does it take up space but also adds to confusion and clutter.

In comes YONO SBI, which literally means You Only Need One. It’s an app by the State Bank of India that provides multiple services in one place and hence eliminates the need for multiple apps in your phone. So whether its banking or lifestyle, you can do it all using the YONO app.

What it entails

The app has over 80 e-commerce companies that include online shopping, flights, train tickets, taxi booking, online education and holiday packages under its umbrella. Not just that, it has made mobile banking easy too with services such as digitally opening a bank account, fund transfers, cashless bill payments, applying and availing loans in real time. You can even initiate the cash withdrawal process using your smartphones by using this app. You don’t need a debit card for this. All you have to do is install the app, register and login to set a 6 digit YONO cash pin for withdrawing money from SBI ATMs, designated as YONO cash points. Once the transaction is done, you also get a notification with a reference number via SMS on your mobile phones.

For detailed information. Here’s a list of things you can do using the YONO app.

● Buy groceries, electronics, fashion, order food and book tickets for your next vacation. You even get exclusive discounts and offers for SBI customers. You can also book your favourite car on YONO and get amazing offers.

● Check your account balance, create a fixed deposit and add a beneficiary for fund transfers.

● Make an immediate fund transfer to a newly added beneficiary up to Rs. 10,000.

● Link all your SBI entities in one app like credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, travel insurance, accident insurance, SIP, mutual funds and other investments. You can even purchase all of these using the app.

● Get an overview of your expenses by checking the spend analysis provided by the app that automatically tags and categorises your expenses.

● Get pre-approved personal loans up to Rs. 5 lakhs, 24X7 using the app and portal without any documentation.

● Get overdraft against your fixed deposits to get overdraft facility on the go.

● Request cheque books, debit cards, block debit card and stop cheques using just one app.

Now that’s what you call banking at your fingertips!

This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.