Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Your Credit Cards Must Have An Expiration Date. Here’s Why!

Credit cards (CC) are among the most useful things people use every day. But here’s why it’s necessary that they all come with an end date.

Updated:April 30, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Your Credit Cards Must Have An Expiration Date. Here’s Why!
Credit cards (CC) are among the most useful things people use every day. But here’s why it’s necessary that they all come with an end date.
Loading...
Every time we transact online and enter our card details, we are reminded about just how much time we have left with our precious, current credit card. Yes, credit cards aren’t valid forever, and yes that seems inconvenient, but here’s why it’s necessary.

Security
While it is a small measure, an expiration date is there to protect you against fraud. When using your credit card to transact online, notice how you need your CVV number, your CC number and your CC’s expiration date to work together for a successful payment. This means that even if a hacker gets hold of your Credit card number online, there are two more checkpoints to clear before they can abuse your account for anything.

point 1
Photo courtesy: rawpixel

New Updates
Just as your smartphone and laptops need routine upgrades and updates, CC technology is constantly being made better and safer. This means that older cards must be phased out and putting an expiration date on a card ensures everyone gets a routine refresh and the necessary upgrade.

Wear And Tear

point 2
Photo Courtesy: rawpixel

Regularly pulling out your credit card from tight wallet slots and swiping your credit card means that your credit card suffers wear and tear over time. Depending on how much you use it, it can sometimes even break. But while the face of the card is less likely to suffer as much wear and tear, the sensitive magnetic strip which gets scratched and nicked can stop working properly. An expiration date means that you periodically get a fresh card and have a smooth, uninterrupted banking experience.

Branding Communication
Ever so often banks can make significant changes that need to be communicated to their customers. This could include anything from additional services to a change in how they brand themselves. While the former might not merit a new card, a change in the brand’s visuals and communication will mean you get a fresh card with the new logo etc.

While not all of these will apply to your banking or CC needs, rest all these measures are in place to ensure you have a seamless banking experience.

To know more, click here.

This content has been created in association with YONO SBI
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram