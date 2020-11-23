Your home is shielding you from the pandemic. But can it save you from thefts?

We are living in challenging times. Times where our safety is at risk if you step out of the house. Whatever it might be, our homes have become that one safe haven, that stellar support and roof where we can exist, breathe, work from, and survive through these times. But what if we told you these havens can also be corrupted? What if we told you your homes are at risk? What if we told you there are factors other than the pandemic as well, that you need to worry about and prepare your homes for?

But here’s the clincher. 71% people agree that most people start taking home safety more seriously, only AFTER they experience a break in. A bit too late, don’t you think? Add to that the fact that compared to commercial areas, residential homes are at a greater risk of such crimes, and suddenly the picture is a lot darker.

This is exactly why Godrej Locks came up with Home Safety Day three years ago, on the 15th of November. With a legacy of making homes safer, the brand has since worked on creating awareness regarding home safety, the lack thereof, and the measures one must take in order to ensure to stay protected in our homes.

This also stems from the fact that 64% people do not adopt any means or methods of home safety, which makes them more prone to burglaries and thefts. It’s a case of being safer now than sorry later, and home safety warrants immediate action for sure.

So this year on Home Safety Day, Godrej Locks initiated the conversation in collaboration with Firstpost with its webinar ‘Making Safety a Priority’. This year, the discussion is even more pertinent because the rates of robberies and thefts at homes has increased due to the higher rates of unemployment this pandemic has brought along.

The panel discussion was moderated by Radhika Sinha from Firstpost, Network18 and featured dignitaries across the board. P.K Jain, former Additional Director General of Police, Member, State Police Complaints Authority, Maharashtra provided some great insights on how safety and protection of the citizens works from the authority’s perspective, and what the citizens can do to ensure more safety.

Avantika Bahuguna Kukreti, Mom Influencer & Head, Brand Alliances, Momspresso also spoke about her fears as a mother, and how it matters that her home is safe and her family is protected.

With Shankar Subramanium, President, SIS Alarm Monitoring and Response services, you will get a deeper understanding of how security systems work an d how important they are in today’s time.

Also a part of the panel was Mr. Shyam Motwani, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Locking Solutions. He takes us through the process that went behind this initiative, how it works, why do it, and how they approach safety as a brand.

“The idea for Home Safety Day came up as we observed the buying patterns for new home buyers. People take care of every single thing while buying a new home, but no one ever asks what is the kind of main door security being provided. We really dug into this psyche, launched a study, and realized that shockingly more than 2/3rd of people are not even aware of the kind of home safety options that exist. And being the biggest and the oldest branch in this area for over 120 years, we took it upon ourselves to create awareness about this specific concern,” said Mr. Shyam Motwani.

Along with Home Safety Day, in 2018 Godrej locks also launched 'Har Ghar Surakshit', a nationwide public awareness campaign to make citizens home safety conscious. In November, 2019, as part of 'Har Ghar Surakshit', the company had unveiled free of cost Home Safety Assessment Program through which citizens can measure the safety strength of their homes. This unique offering allowed citizens to gauge safety standards and take precautionary measures to address any loopholes in home safety. Also, Godrej Locks have performed a thorough safety assessment of more than 9950 homes till date.

You can go through the entire panel discussion right here:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=852552595555075