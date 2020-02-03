You're Always One Decision Away From An Entirely Different Life, Says The Web Sensation Satyajit Majumder

The present social media situation of the country sees a steep rise in the number of Instagram influencers and bloggers. However, amidst the large number, only a handful are a name in the industry, be it for their amazing content, or their massive fan following on social media. Such a name in the industry is, Satyajit Majumder, popularly known as Thetwoinoneguy. Satyajit is a popular name among the country's bloggers and influencers, and most essentially he is the only male influencer from Kolkata.

His keen interest in exploring fashion and fitness propelled him to step into the world of modeling in the year 2017. Initially, he was made to feel inadequate and incompetent because of his physique, but he surpassed all his fears and continued to soar. Besides completing his MBA he continued endorsing thousands of brands. In a span of a year, he augmented his line of business as he walked on ramps showcasing ensembles of attires, appeared in commercial ads, radio shows and won a number of awards for his short films on social awareness.

The effortlessly stylish Satyajit is a self-made man as he states that, "No one really understood my work until I started earning. I chose to walk this path of uncertainty when all I could do was to secure a conventional 9to5 job!" He was the only male influencer from South Asia to represent India in South Africa as an ambassador for the "Fashion Hero Tv, Season 2" The Fashion Hero is a groundbreaking TV series and a worldwide movement that empowers real people to achieve their dreams by disrupting the status quo of narrow, unattainable fashion and beauty ideals. Who else could better fit the criteria of representing India on an international platform!

He is often heard saying in interviews that he has lived the lives of two different souls, one with a 105kgs and the other with 75kgs. Thus he calls himself the two in one guy. This overwhelmingly impressive transformation touched and inspired millions of people to fight against body shaming.

His obsession with fitness and traveling is insurmountable. He loves to travel both for personal and professional work and is quite an adventurous person himself.

"An Engineer turned Fashion Entrepreneur" sounds like a distant goal, but Satyajit proved what true dedication and determination can bring to a man who believes in the process of evolving through life. So, If you haven't followed this stunning personality Satyajit Majumder on Facebook & Instagram ( @thetwoinoneguy ) yet, you are living under a rock.

He sprinkles a pinch of a quirk in his sense of fashion and with that intends to go a long way and believes that it's only the beginning.

