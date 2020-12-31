ZEE5 sees OTT success with heart-warming tales and true-to-life plots pitched against a catchy cinematic backdrop.

Web-series, movies and thrilling plot twists that you would never see coming, ZEE5 has a slew of originals that are bursting with excitement and edge-of-your-seat action across genres and languages. But what truly sets it apart is that fact that there is something for everyone from stomach-churning action and suspense to love stories that will whisk you away on a dreamy fantasy whenever you want.

Top web series

Revenge-drama lovers check out Churails.

Of course, Churails means witches, but this is far removed from a supernatural horror film. Instead, it is a plot that mirrors reality. Directed by Asim Abbasi, the story takes us through the story of four self-proclaimed CHURAILS who band together and offer covert detective services to abused, harassed and mistreated women in elite society. The gripping and fast-paced storyline covers a number of touchy subjects like child abuse, sexism, domination of class and race and the power of womanhood. With stars like Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Yasra Rizvi and Mehar Bano in the lead roles this first Indo-Pak original web series is definitely one you shouldn’t miss.

For a fast-paced crime thriller, check out Abhay 2!

Witness the ultimate face-off between supercop and mastermind criminal with Abhay 2. With an ensemble cast featuring familiar faces like Kunal Kemmu, Chunky Panday, Ram Kapoor and Raghav Juyal, season too is gorier and more diabolical than the previous season. There is nothing more sinister than a plot like that looks as innocuous as this one and then flips everything around for a gripping, bold plot twist. Abhay 2 is earning accolades everywhere and with good reason.

Can't get enough drama? Dive into Mentalhood

If there was ever a time for a great parenting drama, it's now. Five moms plus one single dad equals plenty of drama. With flawless performances by Karisma Kapoor, Shruthi Seth, Shilpa Shukla, Dino Morea, Tillotama Shome, Sandhya Mridul and Sanjay Suri, this refreshingly honest take on the urban mothers’ real everyday life smashes plenty of myths. At the same time, you get plenty of over the top moments of entertainment and lightness. This show is far from being preachy, offensive and dismissive of the tough stuff, but instead is a nuanced handling of complex topics. Instead what you can expect is parents, spouses, workers, some wins, some losses but all with a healthy bout of comic relief.

Top movies

Old school family drama reinvents itself in Chintu Ka Birthday.

It's about ordinary people trying to make their dreams come true in a world where greed and power seem to control every outcome. Written and directed by Satyanshu and Devanshu Singh and produced by the men behind All India Bakchod (AIB), the film is set in war-torn Baghdad with a six-year-old at the heart of it. Thanks to some incredible performances from Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome and Seema Pahwa, the film holds your attention and has a beautiful feel-good vibe about it. A simple birthday party drawing out the sounds of war and gunfire - could there be a more heartwarming premise - we think not!

Start movie night with a Comedy Couple.

We all know what to expect from solo stand up acts. But what happens when you start seeing double? Switching up the dynamic this show features Deep Sharma (Saqib Saleem) and Zoya Batra (Shweta Basu Prasad) as live-in lovers, performing comedy together. But like every great story, there's history and tension and plenty of gags to keep the tempo up. Bitingly accurate, brilliant but subtle, this film's joy is in the smaller moments that build urgency wrapped in sweetness. This one is best watched with chilled [not warm] beer and great friends.

Uplifting and inspiring, get on the emotional roller coaster with Pareeksha.

One of the best film releases of recent times is that Pareeksha is an indispensable piece of cinema and socially relevant. Featuring some hard-hitting, yet nuanced acting chops by Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Shubham Jha and Sanjay Suri, the film directed by Prakash Jha, feels like a front-row seat to another reality. One where not all lessons come from books, but from the strength or lapses in character and our life choices. This film takes a big chance but asks all the right questions about the most important things in life. There is an innate sweetness about the whole story that will have you watching and re-watching it over time.

Indian cinema grows up in all the right ways with Forbidden Love

Unconventional, complex and wonderfully challenging, this movie challenges the norm in many many ways. Each of the four films deals with themes that are familiar yet not explored enough. Stellar performances by Priyadarshan, Pradeep Sarkar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury make it clear that this isn't just some slipshod piece of work. This is a grown-up, thought-through work of Indian cinema that presents audiences with realistic material in a treatment that serves both the story and the audience. Perhaps your best watch this year, watch this for the rollercoaster of emotions and some long overdue normalising of love in all forms.

The right kind of entertainment has the power to transport you into a web of storytelling that will excite and impress you with all the big moves and the tiny details.

