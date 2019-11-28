ZEE5 To Premiere Binge Worthy Content, Unveils a Great Line-Up For The Holiday Season
ZEE5 has successfully launched over 75+ originals across languages which has garnered immense appreciation from the viewers.
ZEE5 is right up there when it comes to providing quality entertainment consistently and has witnessed exponential growth in the last year. The platform has grown strength to strength and is currently the largest creator of Original content in the country.
Infact, the platform has been on a spree of bagging awards across categories for it varied content this award season.
Adding to this library, ZEE5 recently announced a thrilling new slate of shows for its December Calendar, which ensures full entertainment during your holidays!
Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India kick started the event with a great gesture; announcing the initiation of a welfare fund for the army as a tribute to the unsung heroes. Along with her on stage were Lt. Colonel Sundeep Sen (2nd in Command during the 26/11 attacks stationed at Nariman House)actors Arjan Bajwa,Arjun Bijlani and Producer & Founder Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures – the team who is currently shooting ‘The Siege 26/11’ which will premiere on 26th January on ZEE5.
The star studded event also included December stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Sushant Singh, Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhary, Giorgia Andriani, Shiv Panditt, Neeraj Kabi amongst many more.
ZEE5 has already made a mark by creating some fascinating originals which have received both - critical acclaim and audience appreciation. Adding to that list are some truly creative originals premiering this December:
Karoline Kamakshi: This humorous Telugu detective series starring Meena, Georgia, Angelina and Anto promises a great time with an intriguing premise.
