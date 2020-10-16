ZEE5’s Poison season 2 Review: A tale of Manipulation, Deceit & Returning the favour in this smartly crafted heist thriller

Out of all the thrillers that released in the past year, Zee5 had a fair share of good ones like Abhay, Mafia, Code-M, and a lot of others. After season one of Poison was very well received by the audience, the makers have upped their game and the scale of the show, for season 2. Though the new season has new characters and a new storyline, the makers left no stone unturned when it comes to performances, plot, and the screenplay. As the show progresses, we see that the characters have new and mostly unexpected sides of them revealed in every episode. Aditya, played by Aftab Shivdasani is the protagonist that carries the show on his shoulder, but he gets good help from Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra, Rahul Dev, Vin Rana, and few others that delivered top-notch performances.

To say that the trailer of the second season is intriguing would be an understatement.

While the trailer for season 2 may seem to give an idea of where the show is going, we can assure you that the characters and the episodes are quite unpredictable, and you have no idea what is coming for you. Unlike every revenge story, Poison takes you through a rabbit hole of constant twists and turns, and puts you on the edge of your seat.

The plot twists and the character arcs of this action packed thriller are so well sought out, It is in fact difficult to talk about the show without giving away spoilers.

Aditya, a jockey and a team owner wins the race against all odds, that race that was supposed to be won by team Josh, consisting of Sarah, Oscar and Harsh. Aditya also wants to own the racecourse that team Josh wants to buy on lease. This creates a rift between them and the way the screenplay plays out, it only reveals the dark and unpleasant sides of them.

As the series progresses, scene after scene, we see jaw-dropping twists and turns in the plot that would make you pause for a minute and process what just happened. The steamy thriller gets its beautifully framed shots from cinematographer Ravi Walia, who has done a great job maintaining a certain visual language throughout the show. Apart from the visuals, the background score of the show presented with stunning visuals would give you goosebumps. After a series of cliffhangers, the climax gives you closure, but the ending leaves you wondering what the storyline is going to be for the next season.

If you are someone that loves steamy thrillers with an unpredictable story line, that is also technically well made, you should totally watch Poison season 2.

This is a Partnered Post.