Zoho One, The Next Big Leap for SMEs

The cloud has changed the way businesses are run around the globe, and will continue to do so. With the long list of demonstrated advantages the SaaS (Software as a Service) model brings, from lower cost to greater scalability, it only takes a bit of bold decision making for small and medium enterprises to start punching above their weights and gearing up for their next leap in growth.Let's take a look at the five factors that decision makers might consider when adopting cloud-based applications on a subscription model. Going for a suite on a subscription model frees up your companies’ resources, as IT spend now becomes an operating expense rather than a capital expenditure. For companies whose growth is unpredictable, and for those who operate in markets that see large flux and churn, taking advantage of enterprise SaaS offerings can help alleviate worry about these uncertainties.Less is more: The simplicity of thought behind enterprise SaaSThe simplest things are often the most sophisticated. Doing more in less time with fewer resources is the hallmark of progress. Zoho One’s operating system is built from the ground up, with an eye for simplicity throughout. It cuts through the clutter with more than 40 enterprise applications that help run an entire business, all available with a no-frills, no-confusion subscription. Put an end to hidden surprises in billing. Companies can choose the type of application suites they need and the number of subscriptions they buy. Zoho One greets every customer with a single monthly invoice that provides total clarity and transparency.More in less: Never-before-seen offeringThe widespread availability of software applications is disrupting the way businesses are run. Today, companies of any size can shoot for the stars, aiming to compete with the biggest and best in the business. This is made possible by Zoho’s approach of bundling all of its applications onto one platform. When you have access to all the tools you need for success, it only takes some creativity and good planning to reach the next level.Tomorrow is just around the corner: The impending digital shiftDigital transformation is the name of the game. But it isn't a one-time thing; it's a continuous thought process that business leaders should engage in. And the time is now to take advantage of how digital technology can ease processes, eliminate bottlenecks and make life better for their employees and customers alike.For the next big leap: Unlocking your full potentialFor a company that aims to be on par with the biggies in the business, performing professionally at every level counts. To reach peak efficiency at every level of the organisation’s operations, an agile, unified, scalable, easy-to-operate system becomes absolutely necessary.Despite realising the obvious benefits of moving towards enterprise SaaS, many SMEs are reluctant to make the shift due to lack of leadership. SMEs looking to truly transform their businesses need to bridge the digital gap, now. This is especially true when your SME has reached the threshold of growing into a large scale company; by putting your entire organisation onto a unified software system, you'll gear up the entire organisation to accept and embrace changes when they happen.The power of One: For a level playing fieldThe cloud is no longer a disruptor. What an organisation does with the cloud technology is what the next wave of disruption is about. Zoho One is levelling the playing field, enabling SMEs to go toe to toe with the giants of industry. From starry-eyed solopreneurs to the entrenched SME leader fighting the goliaths, Zoho One is the leveller that is available to everyone.