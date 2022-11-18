News18 Evening Digest: Can Women from Dairy Industry Power BJP to Gujarat Throne? and Other Stories

Can Women from Dairy Industry Power BJP to Gujarat Throne?, Unlike Grandson Rahul, Indira Gandhi Lauded ‘India’s Remarkable Son’ and other news only on Evening Digest.

Homemakers to Kingmakers: Can Women from Dairy Industry Power BJP to Gujarat Throne?

Ajarpura dairy cooperative society has got its woman head after 75 years. With focus on tribal and rural areas, dairy business and women empowerment, the BJP has calculated that ‘happy women’ can be the swing factor. READ MORE

Gujarat’s Angry Young Men of 2017 Have Chosen a New Path. Will Hardik-Alpesh-Jignesh Troika be Trump Card?

The three youth leaders managed to dent the BJP’s prospects in 2017 but cut to 2022, they seem to have lost the mass following and momentum, apart from changing their core ideology. READ MORE

‘Veer Savarkar’s Daring Defiance of the British…’: Unlike Grandson Rahul, Indira Gandhi Lauded ‘India’s Remarkable Son’

“Veer Savarkar’s daring defiance of the British Government has its own importance in the annals of our freedom movement,” Indira Gandhi wrote, in response to a letter by Pandit Bakhle making plans for celebrating the birth centenary of Savarkar. READ MORE

‘Depressed’ Shraddha Had Red-Flagged Aftab’s Anger Issues, Reveals Doc Who Advised Mehrauli Murder Victim

Shraddha Walkar, the 26-year-old woman who was brutally murdered by Aftab Poonawala in Delhi, had consulted a Mumbai doctor about her depression as well as her live-in partner’s anger issues and violent streak, the latest probe into the gruesome case has revealed. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Singh Vig Gets Eliminated from Salman Khan’s Show

Gautam Singh Vig will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this week, as per new reports. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will see the actor walking out of the house, post last week’s elimination of Gori Nagori. He was nominated along with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma. READ MORE

Cloth masks or N95? Expert Reveals Best Face Masks To Fight Pollution

The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region continues to remain under the ‘poor’ category. Studies have linked air pollution to health issues like strokes, heart diseases, lung cancer, and acute and chronic diseases. Therefore, continuing to wear masks could be helpful in not only safeguarding ourselves from the hazardous air, but also from the risk of getting infected with COVID-19. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here