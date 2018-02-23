Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Price Slashed in India Ahead of MWC 2108

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge has received a price cut of Rs 6000 in India. After receiving the price cut, Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB variant is now available for purchase at Rs 35,900, while its 128GB version is at sale for Rs 37,900. Buyers can get an extra Rs 5000 off if they purchase the smartphone via Paytm at an offline store. Before receiving the price cut, the 32GB and 128GB variants were priced at Rs 41,900 and Rs 43,900 respectively.The Galaxy S7 Edge was launched in 2016 at a price of Rs 56,900 and since then, has faced multiple price cuts in the past along with the Galaxy S7. The latest price cut comes just a couple of days before Samsung unveils its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 flagships at the MWC 2018 to be held in Barcelona.The Galaxy S7 Edge sports a 5.5-inch QHD Super AMOLED display and is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. Originally launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge presently runs Android Nougat. For optics, there’s a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and smart OIS. Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture. It is fueled by a 3,600mAh battery.Meanwhile, Samsung will reportedly launch its next flagship smartphones, Galaxy S9 and S9+, on February 26 at its Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 event in Barcelona. The smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm 845 SoC (in US region) and the latest Exynos chipset in the UK and Indian markets. As far as the pricing is concerned, going by the launch price of the older Galaxy S8, the Galaxy S9 is expected to cost around Rs 60,000. Both the smartphones are expected to be available by March.Apart from a minor tweak in performance and camera, the S9 and S9+ are expected to be similar to presents Galaxy flagships. The phones will be IP 68 dust and water resistant. The Samsung S9 will feature a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED curved display with a pixel density of 570 ppi while the S9+ will have a 6.2-inch display. Both will be powered by Android 8.0 operating system.