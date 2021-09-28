Rakesh Tikait Urges People 'Who Have Lost Jobs' to Join Farm Agitation

Addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajim at Chhattisgarh, farm union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday urged 14 crore people who lost jobs to switch to agitation path. He warned everyone that no other agitation could succeed if the agitation of Delhi fails. He added that it’s an agitation of farmers and prevailing farm policies will ensure that rotis (bread) are locked in vaults and those who don’t have pennies in pocket won’t get any food.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Tikait earlier on Tuesday said the BJP has a disease of selling everything. Half the nation is sold through legislation, he added.

He also urged the public to shun cold drinks saying once the income of private companies dwindles, the same will rise for farmers.

Saying that farm agitation is a precursor to a revolution, Tikait added that they need to move towards cities moving out of villages. Unless the Centre rolls back the disputed laws, the farmers won’t retreat, he affirmed.

In the context of Chhattisgarh, the farm union leader demanded that MSP should be offered to everyone like cattle rearers, vegetable growers and farmers who don’t grow paddy or arhar crops. He urged the youth to take forward the agitation to the masses using social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

Those who claim that the farm agitation is limited to States like Punjab and Haryana will be silent after seeing the crowd at Rajim in Chhattisgarh, senior volunteer Yogendra Yadav said. Those who criticise the agitation must have been surprised by the support shown to the Bharat Bandh on Monday, he added.

Asked when the agitation will conclude, Yadav retorted saying please ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Riding on buses, pick-ups and tractors, farmers had reached the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajim in large numbers. On the lines of the Delhi agitation, Sikh farmers had organised langar for the visitors.

The event is expected to adopt a resolution in which the demand of rolling back three farm marketing laws will be included apart from some local issues of Chhattisgarh. Sources said that the planning of this event was done around a month ago and Chhattisgarh was chosen for the same.

Among others, senior farm leaders including Dr Darshanpal Singh, Dr Sunilam, Medha Patkar, Balbir Singh Sirsa and others attended the farmers’ conclave.

