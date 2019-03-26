60 Nominations Filed From Five Seats For Phase 2 of Elections in Assam
The election in the second phase will be held in five constituencies – Nagaon, Mangaldai, Autonomous district (ST), Silchar and Karimganj.
More Podcasts
The Most Exciting Fast Bowlers
The Greatest Batting Partnerships
What's Ailing Sri Lankan Cricket?
2018 Review: Progress of Women's Cricket
Dressing Room - Sir Donald Bradman
Dressing Room - Shane Warne
Cricket Scandals: Ben Stokes Brawl
2018 Review: The Most Important Developments
2018 Review: India's Historic Win Down Under
Dressing Room - Rahul Dravid
Dressing Room - Sourav Ganguly
2018 Review: Top Performers
Cricket Scandals: Sandpaper Gate
2018 Review: India's Best Victories
India's Greatest Test Victories - Dunedin (1968)
India's Greatest Test Victories - Adelaide (2003)
Cricket Controversies: Amir-Butt Spot Fixing
Upcoming Cricketers in 2019
Dressing Room - Sir Vivian Richards
Dressing Room - Sir Garfield Sobers
India's Greatest Test Victories - Melbourne (1981)
-
26 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs CSK 147/620.0 overs 150/419.4 oversChennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
-
25 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RR 184/420.0 overs /oversKings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs MI 213/620.0 overs /oversDelhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 198/220.0 overs 137/1015.4 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
-
24 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 284/750.0 overs 285/247.5 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets