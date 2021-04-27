News18 Daybreak | India Records 3.23 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Slight Dip; Twitter India Suspends Account Impersonating CJI N V Ramana

India Records 3.23 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Slight Dip, 2,771 Fatalities: 10 Points

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,1,76,36,307. Active cases have inched closer to the 29-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Meet Gaurav Rai, Patna’s ‘Oxygen Man’, Who Has Saved More Than 900 Lives of Covid Patients

He is popularly known as the ‘Oxygen Man’ and people hardly know what his real name is. Meet Gaurav Rai, a man with a mission, a man who has so far saved the lives of more than 950 Corona patients by providing them with oxygen cylinders at their homes.

Twitter India Suspends Account Impersonating CJI N V Ramana

Twitter India Monday swung into action on complaint of Supreme Court’s Registry and suspended a Twitter account impersonating 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana who is not on any social media platforms.

USTR Holds Talks with Pfizer, Astrazeneca Over Increased Vaccine Production, IP Rights Waiver

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has held a virtual meeting with AstraZeneca and Pfizer leadership to discuss increasing vaccine production and a proposed waiver to certain provisions of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Desi Man’s Request to ‘Reset Gmail Password’ on Sundar Pichai’s Covid Relief Tweet Goes Viral

Losing access to your emails is no joke so when Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced help to India, in order to better fight the ongoing healthcare emergency owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, a man purportedly from Tamil Nadu decided to take up his Gmail queries to the highest authority.

Pakistani Embassy Employees Caught Stealing Chocolates Treats, Hats in South Korea

Two Pakistani diplomats from Pakistan’s Embassy in South Korea have been caught shoplifting at a store in Seoul on Saturday. Police staff from Yongsan Police Station said the two were caught stealing items worth 11,000 won (USD 10 or INR 738) and 1,900 won (USD 1.70 or INR 127), respectively, at the same store in Itaewon, Yongsan District, on different dates.

Beedi Worker Left with Rs 850 After Donating Rs 2 Lakh for Free Covid-19 Vaccines in Kerala

India is witnessing a new record of coronavirus cases every day with numbers crossing over 3.5 lakh. As the country struggles to battle the deadly second wave, the health sector is in dire need of aid. With states and hospitals constantly sending out SOS, social media has become the ultimate resort for people to seek help.

