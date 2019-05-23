Raptadu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Raptadu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Bandaru Linganna IND -- -- B.Ramadasu IND -- -- K.Vijay Kumar Naik IND -- -- Sake Pothulaiah IND -- -- B.Naresh JSP -- -- Sake Pavan Kumar IND -- -- Suripokala Chinna Peddanna NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Paritala Sreeram BJP -- -- Byalla Erriswamy YSRCP -- -- Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy

155. Raptadu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,45,435 voters of which 1,23,871 are male and 1,21,553 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Raptadu, recorded a voter turnout of 82.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.46% and in 2009, 77.16% of Raptadu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Paritala Sunithamma of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,774 votes which was 4.32% of the total votes polled. Paritala Sunithamma polled a total of 1,79,941 (45.35%) votes.TDP's Paritala Sunithamma won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1707 (1.2%) votes. Paritala Sunithamma polled 1,42,368 which was 45.35% of the total votes polled.Raptadu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: रापताडु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాఫ్తాడు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).