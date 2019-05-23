English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raptadu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Raptadu (రాఫ్తాడు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
155. Raptadu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,45,435 voters of which 1,23,871 are male and 1,21,553 are female and 11 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Raptadu, recorded a voter turnout of 82.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.46% and in 2009, 77.16% of Raptadu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Paritala Sunithamma of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,774 votes which was 4.32% of the total votes polled. Paritala Sunithamma polled a total of 1,79,941 (45.35%) votes.
TDP's Paritala Sunithamma won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1707 (1.2%) votes. Paritala Sunithamma polled 1,42,368 which was 45.35% of the total votes polled.
Raptadu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: रापताडु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాఫ్తాడు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Raptadu Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Bandaru Linganna
IND
--
--
B.Ramadasu
IND
--
--
K.Vijay Kumar Naik
IND
--
--
Sake Pothulaiah
IND
--
--
B.Naresh
JSP
--
--
Sake Pavan Kumar
IND
--
--
Suripokala Chinna Peddanna
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Paritala Sreeram
BJP
--
--
Byalla Erriswamy
YSRCP
--
--
Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy
