Bapatla Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bapatla (బాపట్ల) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
92. Bapatla is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 1,83,917 voters of which 89,921 are male and 93,988 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Bapatla, recorded a voter turnout of 82.58%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.82% and in 2009, 75.79% of Bapatla's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kona Raghupathi of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 5,813 votes which was 4.1% of the total votes polled. Kona Raghupathi polled a total of 1,41,808 (30.51%) votes.
INC's Gade Venkata Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1363 (1.11%) votes. Gade Venkata Reddy polled 1,22,771 which was 30.51% of the total votes polled.
Bapatla went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: बापट्ला (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and బాపట్ల (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
AWAITED
BJP
--
--
Shaik Karimulla
INC
--
--
Mohammad Mohiddin Baig
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Kona Raghupathi
HMRD
--
--
Chukka Walter
PSHP
--
--
Badugu Vijaya Bharath
ILP(A)
--
--
Yenumala Bhaskararao
PPOI
--
--
Marisetty Venkatasiva Nageswararao
AIPP
--
--
Baburao Tumati
IND
--
--
V. L. Srinivasa Reddy
IND
--
--
Vemavarapu Vijaya Kumar
IND
--
--
V. Tulasi Rao
IND
--
--
Katta Rubenu
JSP
--
--
Lakshmi Narasimha Ikkurthi
IND
--
--
N. Prakasarao
IND
--
--
Pulugu. Madhu Sudhana Reddy
IND
--
--
Mallisetty Prasannalatha
IND
--
--
Bhargava Reddy Doma (Bhargava Indian)
IND
--
--
Pulugu. Suseela
TDP
--
--
Annam Satish Prabhakar
