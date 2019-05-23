Take the pledge to vote

Medinipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Midnapore): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Medinipur (মেদিনীপুর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Medinipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Midnapore): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
34. Medinipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.68%. The estimated literacy level of Medinipur is 79.85%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results



Medinipur Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Ashoke Sarkar
SUCI
--
--
Tushar Jana
AMB
--
--
Rabindra Nath Bera
IND
--
--
Tapas Kumar Kar
INC
--
--
Sambhunath Chattapadhyay (Sambhunath Chatterjee)
BSP
--
--
Ramkrishna Sarkar
Nota
--
--
Nota
CPI
--
--
Biplab Bhatta
AITC
--
--
Manas Ranjan Bhunia
BJP
--
--
Dilip Ghosh



In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sandhya Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,85,128 votes which was 14.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.02% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Prabodh Panda of CPI emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 48,017 votes which was 4.61% of the total votes polled. CPI had a vote share of 47.29% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.54% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Medinipur was: Sandhya Roy (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,70,363 men, 7,29,306 women and 4 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Medinipur Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Medinipur is: 22.4207 87.327

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मेदिनीपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মেদিনীপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मेदिनीपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); મેન્દીનીપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); மெதினிபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మేదినీపూర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮೆದಿನಿಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മേദിനിപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).






