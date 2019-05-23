Mahabubabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Mehboobabad): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Mahabubabad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME TJS -- -- Arun Kumar Mypathi INC -- -- Balaram Naik Porika PPOI -- -- B. Parvathi BAP -- -- Balsingh Daravath IND -- -- Uke Kousalya. JSP -- -- Bhaskar Naik Bhukya. Dr,, BJP -- -- Jatothu Hussain TRS -- -- Kavitha Malothu IND -- -- Palvancha. Durga. IND -- -- Kalthi Yarraiah IND -- -- Balu Nayak Bhukya IND -- -- Mokalla. Murali Krishna. NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Vaditya Shriram Naik CPI -- -- Kalluri. Venkateswara Rao.

16. Mahabubabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.88% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 37.74%. The estimated literacy level of Mahabubabad is 60.06%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Azmeera Seetaram Naik of TRS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 34,992 votes which was 3.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TRS had a vote share of 28.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, P Balram of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 68,957 votes which was 6.91% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.53% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.21% and in 2009, the constituency registered 78.85% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mahabubabad was: Azmeera Seetaram Naik (TRS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,88,341 men, 6,98,868 women and 79 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Mahabubabad is: 17.5958 79.9998Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: महबूबाबाद, तेलंगाना (Hindi); মেহবুুবাবাদ, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); महबूबाबाद, तेलंगणा (Marathi); મહેબુુબાબાદ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); மெஹபூபா பாத், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); మహబూబాబాద్, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಮೆಹಬೂಬಬಾದ್, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); മഹബൂബാബാദ്, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).