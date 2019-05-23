English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khammam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khammam (ఖమ్మం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Khammam (ఖమ్మం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
17. Khammam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Telangana in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 19.42%. The estimated literacy level of Khammam is 66.16%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 12,204 votes which was 1.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 35.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Nama Nageswara Rao of TDP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,24,448 votes which was 12.03% of the total votes polled. TDP had a vote share of 45.37% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.55% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.12% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khammam was: Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (YSRCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,12,310 men, 7,27,861 women and 96 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khammam Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Khammam is: 17.2465 80.15
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खम्मम, तेलंगाना (Hindi); খম্মাম, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); खम्मम, तेलंगणा (Marathi); ખમ્મમ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); கம்மம், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); ఖమ్మం, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಖಮ್ಮಂ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); ഖമ്മം, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Nama Nageswara Rao of TDP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,24,448 votes which was 12.03% of the total votes polled. TDP had a vote share of 45.37% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 13 contestants in 2009.
Khammam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CPI(M)
--
--
Boda Venkat
IND
--
--
Sanjeeva Rao Nakirikanti
IND
--
--
Laxma Naik Banoth
IND
--
--
Mutyam Arjuna Raju
INC
--
--
Renuka Chowdhury
TYS
--
--
Umamaheswara Rao Cherukupalli
BMP
--
--
Nageswara Rao Lakavath
JSP
--
--
Narala Satyanarayana
TCPI
--
--
Gopoju Ramesh Babu
YRPP
--
--
Katta Srinivas
IND
--
--
Bhanala Laxmana Chary
TRS
--
--
Nama Nageswr Rao
IND
--
--
Koppula Sreenivasarao
IND
--
--
Avutapalli Rambabu
IND
--
--
Anil Kumar Maddineni
PPOI
--
--
Venkateswar Rao Pullakhandam
IND
--
--
Gugulothu Ramesh
IND
--
--
Gokinapalli Venkateswar Rao
IND
--
--
Palvancha Ramarao
IND
--
--
Parsagani Nageswara Rao
IND
--
--
Dunuku Veladri
IND
--
--
Gopagani Shankara Rao
BJP
--
--
Devaki Vasudeva Rao
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.55% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.12% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Khammam was: Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (YSRCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,12,310 men, 7,27,861 women and 96 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Khammam Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Khammam is: 17.2465 80.15
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: खम्मम, तेलंगाना (Hindi); খম্মাম, তেলেঙ্গানা (Bengali); खम्मम, तेलंगणा (Marathi); ખમ્મમ, તેલંગણા (Gujarati); கம்மம், தெலங்கானா (Tamil); ఖమ్మం, తెలంగాణ (Telugu); ಖಮ್ಮಂ, ತೆಲಂಗಾಣ (Kannada); ഖമ്മം, തെലങ്കാന (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results