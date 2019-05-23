English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Andaman Nicobar Islands Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Andaman Nicobar Islands MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Andaman Nicobar Islands is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Andaman & Nicobar in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.5%. The estimated literacy level of Andaman Nicobar Islands is 86.27%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 7,812 votes which was 4.10% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.80% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bishnu Pada Ray of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,990 votes which was 1.76% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.21% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.67% and in 2009, the constituency registered 64.16% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Andaman Nicobar Islands was: Bishnu Pada Ray (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,42,783 men, 1,26,577 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Andaman Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Andaman Nicobar Islands is: 10.2188 92.5771
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अण्डमान और निकोबार द्वीपसमूह, अंडमान निकोबार द्वीप (Hindi); আন্দামন নিকোবার, আন্দামন-নিকোবার (Bengali); अंदमान आणि निकोबार बेटं, अंदमान आणि निकोबार बेटं (Marathi); આંદમાન નિકોબાર, આંદમાન નિકોબાર (Gujarati); அந்தமான் & நிக்கோபார் தீவுகள், அந்தமான் & நிக்கோபார் தீவுகள் (Tamil); అండమాన్, నికోబార్ దీవులు, అండమాన్, నికోబార్ దీవులు (Telugu); ಅಂಡಮಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಕೊಬಾರ್ ದ್ವೀಪಗಳು, ಅಂಡಮಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ನಿಕೊಬಾರ್ (Kannada); ആൻഡമാൻ നിക്കോബാർ ദ്വീപ്, ആൻഡമാൻ നിക്കോബാർ (Malayalam).
Andaman Nicobar Islands Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Vishal Jolly
BSP
--
--
Prakash Minj
INC
--
--
Kuldeep Rai Sharma
AIHC
--
--
C G Saji Kumar
IND
--
--
K Kalimuthu
IND
--
--
Gour Chandra Majumder
IND
--
--
V V Khalid
AAAP
--
--
Sanjay Meshack
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Minati Biswas
IND
--
--
Paritosh Kumar Haldar
IND
--
--
C U Rasheed
IND
--
--
K Venkat Ram Babu
IND
--
--
Henry
IND
--
--
S Sudershan Rao
AITC
--
--
Ayan Mandal
