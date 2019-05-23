English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prathipadu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Prathipadu (ప్రత్తిపాడు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Prathipadu (ప్రత్తిపాడు) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
93. Prathipadu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 2,50,247 voters of which 1,21,553 are male and 1,28,662 are female and 32 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Prathipadu, recorded a voter turnout of 84.2%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.32% and in 2009, 81.33% of Prathipadu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ravela Kishore Babu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,405 votes which was 3.83% of the total votes polled. Ravela Kishore Babu polled a total of 1,93,101 (39.32%) votes.
INC's Sucharitha Mekathoti won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 2042 (1.21%) votes. Sucharitha Mekathoti polled 1,68,669 which was 39.32% of the total votes polled.
Prathipadu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: प्रत्तिपाडु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ప్రత్తిపాడు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Prathipadu, recorded a voter turnout of 84.2%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.32% and in 2009, 81.33% of Prathipadu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Prathipadu Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PSHP
--
--
Anusha
YSRCP
--
--
Mekathoti Sucharitha
PPOI
--
--
Yddu Kantha Rao
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Tippabathini Govindu
NVP
--
--
Meruga. Vijaya Raju
ILP(A)
--
--
Dodda Nagamalli Raju
TDP
--
--
Dokka Manikya Varaprasada Rao
BJP
--
--
Dr. Dara Ambedkar
IND
--
--
Thangirala Irmiya
JSP
--
--
Ravela Kishore Babu
IND
--
--
Naga Paparao. Kommu
IND
--
--
Marku Boujanku
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Korivi Vinaya Kumar
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ravela Kishore Babu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,405 votes which was 3.83% of the total votes polled. Ravela Kishore Babu polled a total of 1,93,101 (39.32%) votes.
INC's Sucharitha Mekathoti won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 2042 (1.21%) votes. Sucharitha Mekathoti polled 1,68,669 which was 39.32% of the total votes polled.
Prathipadu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: प्रत्तिपाडु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ప్రత్తిపాడు (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results