Tuting Yingkiong Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tuting Yingkiong Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota JD(S) -- -- Gegong Apang PPOA -- -- Tsepa Wangchuk Khamba BJP -- -- Alo Libang

34. Tuting Yingkiong is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in Upper Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 12,237 voters of which 6,283 are male and 5,954 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Tuting Yingkiong, recorded a voter turnout of 80.96%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 82.73% and in 2009, 84.2% of Tuting Yingkiong's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Alo Libang of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 364 votes which was 3.88% of the total votes polled. Alo Libang polled a total of 9,381 (53.52%) votes.NCP's Alo Libang won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1370 (15.19%) votes. Alo Libang polled 9,019 which was 53.52% of the total votes polled.Tuting Yingkiong went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: तूतिंग-यिंगकियोंग (Hindi), টুটিং ইংকিয়ং (Bangla), டியூடிங் யிங்கியோங் (Tamil), and టుటింగ్ ఇంగ్‌కియాంగ్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).