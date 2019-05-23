Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Chandigarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandigarh MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
Chandigarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Chandigarh MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Chandigarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Chandigarh in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Chandigarh is 86.43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kher Kirron Anupam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 69,642 votes which was 15.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.20% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Pawan Kumar Bansal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 58,967 votes which was 17.16% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.

Chandigarh Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Manjeet Singh Bohat
IND
--
--
Yogesh Dhingra
IND
--
--
Raj Kamal Singh
IND
--
--
Boota Singh
IND
--
--
Prem Lata
IND
--
--
Devi Sirohi
IND
--
--
Nidhi Kansal
BSP
--
--
Parveen Kumar
IND
--
--
Ram Kumar
IND
--
--
Sunita
ABAP
--
--
Jyoti
RLKP
--
--
Nawab Ali
SVSP
--
--
Bhupinder Kaur
HSS
--
--
Jagdish Kumar Nidan
AIFB
--
--
Gurmail Singh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CKAP
--
--
Avinash Singh Sharma
IND
--
--
Tejinder Singh Walia
IND
--
--
Karan Vasudeva
BPHP
--
--
Sharmila Johari
BMFP
--
--
Satybir Singh
BMP
--
--
Sandeep Bidla
SAKP
--
--
Shambhu
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Lashkar Singh
ANC
--
--
Mukesh Pachara
RJKP
--
--
Yograj Sahota
BKP
--
--
Ramneet
JRSP
--
--
Satish Kumar
BRWP
--
--
Sarabjeet Singh Sohal
AAAP
--
--
Harmohan Dhawan
IND
--
--
Akhlesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Uday Raj
BSP(A)
--
--
Subhash Tamoli
RPI(A)
--
--
Subhash Chander Goyal
INC
--
--
Pawan Kumar Bansal
BJSMP
--
--
Sanjay Balaan
BJP
--
--
Kirron Kher

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.71% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.51% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chandigarh was: Kher Kirron Anupam (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 3,33,621 men, 2,81,593 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Chandigarh Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Chandigarh is: 30.7194 76.7647

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चंडीगढ़, चंडीगढ़ (Hindi); চণ্ডীগড়, চণ্ডীগড় (Bengali); चंदिगड, चंदिगड (Marathi); ચંદિગઢ, ચંદિગઢ (Gujarati); சண்டிகர், சண்டிகர் (Tamil); ఛండీగడ్, ఛండీగడ్ (Telugu); ಚಂಡೀಗಢ್, ಚಂಡೀಗಢ್ (Kannada); ചണ്ടിഗഢ്, ചണ്ടിഗഢ് (Malayalam).
