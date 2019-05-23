English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sant Kabir Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sant Kabir Nagar (संत कबीर नगर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
62. Sant Kabir Nagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.14%. The estimated literacy level of Sant Kabir Nagar is 68.35%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1939708 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Tripathi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 97,978 votes which was 9.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.49% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 25 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bhisma Shankar Alias Kushal Tiwari of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 29,496 votes which was 3.68% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 26.34% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 24 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 53.15% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.29% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sant Kabir Nagar was: Sharad Tripathi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,45,424 men, 8,58,808 women and 83 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Sant Kabir Nagar is: 26.7566 83.1362
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: संत कबीर नगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); সন্ত কবীর নগর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); संत कबीर नगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); સંત કબિર નગર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சந்த் கபீர் நகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); సంత్ కబీర్ నగర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಸಂತ ಕಬೀರ್ ನಗರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); സാറ്റ് കബീർ നഗർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Sant Kabir Nagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Rajendra Yadav Urf Colonel Sahab
IND
--
--
Lotan Urf Loutan Prasad
Nota
--
--
Nota
BMP
--
--
Anand Kumar Gautam
MAP
--
--
Akhilesh Kumar
INC
--
--
Bhal Chandra Yadav
BSP
--
--
Bheeshma Shankar Alias Kushal Tiwari
BJP
--
--
Praveen Kumar Nishad
