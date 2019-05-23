Madakasira Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Madakasira Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Konkallu. Hhanumantharaya IND -- -- P.Hanumantha Raju NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- N. Hanumanthappa BSP -- -- Mala Somanna TDP -- -- K. Eranna YSRCP -- -- M. Thippe Swamy INC -- -- K. Aswarthanarayana

156. Madakasira is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,01,825 voters of which 1,02,429 are male and 99,394 are female and 2 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Madakasira , recorded a voter turnout of 88.46%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84% and in 2009, 84.48% of Madakasira 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, K Eeranna of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 14,712 votes which was 9.3% of the total votes polled. K Eeranna polled a total of 1,58,147 (47.78%) votes.INC's K Sudhakar won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 10415 (7.04%) votes. K Sudhakar polled 1,47,887 which was 47.78% of the total votes polled.Madakasira went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: मडकशिरा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and మడకశిర (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).