English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dadra Nagar Haveli Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dadra Nagar Haveli MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dadra Nagar Haveli MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Dadra Nagar Haveli is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Dadra Nagar Haveli in West India. This urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.8% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 51.95%. The estimated literacy level of Dadra Nagar Haveli is 77.65%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6,214 votes which was 3.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.88% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 618 votes which was 0.56% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.23% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dadra Nagar Haveli was: Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,06,203 men, 90,394 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dadra Nagar Haveli is: 20.2735 73.0044
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दादरा और नगर हवेली, दादरा नागर हवेली (Hindi); দাদরা নগর হভেলি, দাদরা নগর হভেলি দাদরা নগর হভেলি (Bengali); दादरा आणि नगर हवेली, दादरा आणि नगर हवेली (Marathi); દાદરા નગર હવેલી, દાદરા નગર હવેલી (Gujarati); தாத்ரா மற்றும் நாகர் ஹவேலி, தாத்ரா மற்றும் நாகர் ஹவேலி (Tamil); దాద్రా, నగర్ హవేలీ, దాద్రా మరియు నగర్ హవేలీ (Telugu); ದಾದ್ರ ನಗರ್ ಹಾವೇಲಿ, ದಾದ್ರಾ ನಗರ್ ಹಾವೆಲಿ (Kannada); ദാദ്രാനഗർ ഹവേലി, ദാദ്രാനഗർ ഹവേലി (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 618 votes which was 0.56% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.43% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.
Dadra Nagar Haveli Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BTP
--
--
Bhikhlabhai Vansabhai Khulat
SHS
--
--
Patel Ankita Amrutbhai
NBP
--
--
Halpati Rajeshbhai Bhanabhai
IND
--
--
Kurada Deepakbhai
IND
--
--
Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai
BMP
--
--
Janathiya Pravinbhai Ladakbhai
BJP
--
--
Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai
IND
--
--
Dayat Manoj Ranchod
IND
--
--
Patel Dhirubhai Chhotubhai
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Dongarkar Ishwarbhai Gopjibhai
INC
--
--
Tokiya Prabhubhai
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.09% and in 2009, the constituency registered 73.23% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dadra Nagar Haveli was: Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,06,203 men, 90,394 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dadra Nagar Haveli is: 20.2735 73.0044
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दादरा और नगर हवेली, दादरा नागर हवेली (Hindi); দাদরা নগর হভেলি, দাদরা নগর হভেলি দাদরা নগর হভেলি (Bengali); दादरा आणि नगर हवेली, दादरा आणि नगर हवेली (Marathi); દાદરા નગર હવેલી, દાદરા નગર હવેલી (Gujarati); தாத்ரா மற்றும் நாகர் ஹவேலி, தாத்ரா மற்றும் நாகர் ஹவேலி (Tamil); దాద్రా, నగర్ హవేలీ, దాద్రా మరియు నగర్ హవేలీ (Telugu); ದಾದ್ರ ನಗರ್ ಹಾವೇಲಿ, ದಾದ್ರಾ ನಗರ್ ಹಾವೆಲಿ (Kannada); ദാദ്രാനഗർ ഹവേലി, ദാദ്രാനഗർ ഹവേലി (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results