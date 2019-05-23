Peddapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Peddapuram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JBNP -- -- Gorakapudi Chinnayya Dora JSP -- -- Tummala Ramaswamy (Babu) MDPP -- -- Divili Satish JNJP -- -- K. Ramanamma PPOI -- -- Ammanna Vetukuri BJP -- -- Yarlagadda Ramkumar IND -- -- Joka Vijay Kumar NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Dorababu Tummala TDP -- -- Nimmakayala China Rajappa YSRCP -- -- Thota Saraswathi Ane Vani

39. Peddapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,01,863 voters of which 1,00,111 are male and 1,01,736 are female and 16 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Peddapuram, recorded a voter turnout of 81.39%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 77.13% and in 2009, 75.02% of Peddapuram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Nimmakayala China Rajappa of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 10,663 votes which was 7.09% of the total votes polled. Nimmakayala China Rajappa polled a total of 1,50,357 (34.17%) votes.PRAP's Pantham Gandhi Mohan won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 3056 (2.26%) votes. Pantham Gandhi Mohan polled 1,35,244 which was 34.17% of the total votes polled.Peddapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पेद्दापुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పెద్దాపురం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).