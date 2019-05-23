Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Daman & Diu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Daman & Diu MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Daman & Diu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Daman & Diu MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Daman & Diu is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Daman & Diu in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.32%. The estimated literacy level of Daman & Diu is 87.07%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
--
--

--

--

AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lalubhai Babubhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 9,222 votes which was 10.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.83% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 4 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Lalubhai Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24,838 votes which was 36.51% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 65.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.

Daman & Diu Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai
BSP
--
--
Sakil Latif Khan
BJP
--
--
Lalubhai Babubhai Patel
INC
--
--
Ketan Dahyabhai Patel

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.32% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Daman & Diu was: Lalubhai Babubhai Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 57,011 men, 54,816 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Daman & Diu Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Daman & Diu is: 20.42 72.83

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दमन और दीव, दमन और दीव (Hindi); দমন-দিউ, দমন-দিউ (Bengali); दमण-दीव, दमण आणि दीव (Marathi); દમણ અને દિવ, દમણ અને દીવ (Gujarati); டாமன் & டையு, டாமன் & டையு (Tamil); దమన్ మరియు దీవ్, దమన్ మరియు దీవ్ (Telugu); ದಮನ್ ಮತ್ತು ದಿಯು, ದಮನ್ ಮತ್ತು ದಿಯು (Kannada); ദാമൻ&ദിയൂ, ദാമൻ&ദിയൂ (Malayalam).
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram