Daman & Diu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Daman & Diu MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Daman & Diu is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Daman & Diu in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.32%. The estimated literacy level of Daman & Diu is 87.07%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lalubhai Babubhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 9,222 votes which was 10.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.83% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 4 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Lalubhai Patel of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24,838 votes which was 36.51% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 65.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.01% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.32% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Daman & Diu was: Lalubhai Babubhai Patel (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 57,011 men, 54,816 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Daman & Diu Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Daman & Diu is: 20.42 72.83
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दमन और दीव, दमन और दीव (Hindi); দমন-দিউ, দমন-দিউ (Bengali); दमण-दीव, दमण आणि दीव (Marathi); દમણ અને દિવ, દમણ અને દીવ (Gujarati); டாமன் & டையு, டாமன் & டையு (Tamil); దమన్ మరియు దీవ్, దమన్ మరియు దీవ్ (Telugu); ದಮನ್ ಮತ್ತು ದಿಯು, ದಮನ್ ಮತ್ತು ದಿಯು (Kannada); ദാമൻ&ദിയൂ, ദാമൻ&ദിയൂ (Malayalam).
Daman & Diu Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai
BSP
--
--
Sakil Latif Khan
BJP
--
--
Lalubhai Babubhai Patel
INC
--
--
Ketan Dahyabhai Patel
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results