Purulia Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Puruliya): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Purulia Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AITC -- -- Dr. Mriganka Mahato AIFB -- -- Bir Singh Mahato INC -- -- Nepal Mahata BMAP -- -- Uttam Tantubay MPOI -- -- Jawaharlal Mahato SUCI -- -- Rangalal Kumar JMM -- -- Dipendu Mahato BJP -- -- Jyotirmay Singh Mahato Nota -- -- Nota AMB -- -- Laxmikanta Mahata SHS -- -- Rajib Mahato BNRP -- -- Sekh Fatik IND -- -- Uma Charan Mahato IND -- -- Mrityunjoy Mahato IND -- -- Barjuram Singh Sardar BSP -- -- Anandi Tudu

35. Purulia (Puruliya) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.82% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.61%. The estimated literacy level of Purulia is 64.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mriganka Mahato of TMC won in this seat by defeating the AIFB candidate by a margin of 1,53,877 votes which was 12.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.87% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Narahari Mahato of AIFB emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 19,301 votes which was 2.13% of the total votes polled. AIFB had a vote share of 44.12% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.94% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Purulia was: Mriganka Mahato (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,64,758 men, 7,07,169 women and 6 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Purulia is: 23.3699 86.3349Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पुरूलिया, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); পুরুলিয়া, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); पुरूलिया, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); પુરુલિયા, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); புருலியா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); పురూలియా, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಪುರುಲಿಯಾ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); പുരുലിയ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).