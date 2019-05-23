English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Purulia Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Puruliya): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Purulia (পুরুলিয়া) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Purulia (পুরুলিয়া) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
35. Purulia (Puruliya) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.82% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.61%. The estimated literacy level of Purulia is 64.57%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mriganka Mahato of TMC won in this seat by defeating the AIFB candidate by a margin of 1,53,877 votes which was 12.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.87% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Narahari Mahato of AIFB emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 19,301 votes which was 2.13% of the total votes polled. AIFB had a vote share of 44.12% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.94% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Purulia was: Mriganka Mahato (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,64,758 men, 7,07,169 women and 6 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Purulia Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Purulia is: 23.3699 86.3349
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पुरूलिया, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); পুরুলিয়া, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); पुरूलिया, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); પુરુલિયા, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); புருலியா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); పురూలియా, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಪುರುಲಿಯಾ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); പുരുലിയ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Narahari Mahato of AIFB emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 19,301 votes which was 2.13% of the total votes polled. AIFB had a vote share of 44.12% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
Purulia Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AITC
--
--
Dr. Mriganka Mahato
AIFB
--
--
Bir Singh Mahato
INC
--
--
Nepal Mahata
BMAP
--
--
Uttam Tantubay
MPOI
--
--
Jawaharlal Mahato
SUCI
--
--
Rangalal Kumar
JMM
--
--
Dipendu Mahato
BJP
--
--
Jyotirmay Singh Mahato
Nota
--
--
Nota
AMB
--
--
Laxmikanta Mahata
SHS
--
--
Rajib Mahato
BNRP
--
--
Sekh Fatik
IND
--
--
Uma Charan Mahato
IND
--
--
Mrityunjoy Mahato
IND
--
--
Barjuram Singh Sardar
BSP
--
--
Anandi Tudu
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.94% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Purulia was: Mriganka Mahato (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,64,758 men, 7,07,169 women and 6 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Purulia Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Purulia is: 23.3699 86.3349
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पुरूलिया, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); পুরুলিয়া, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); पुरूलिया, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); પુરુલિયા, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); புருலியா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); పురూలియా, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಪುರುಲಿಯಾ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); പുരുലിയ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results