Pangin Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

35. Pangin is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in East Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 12,969 voters of which 6,468 are male and 6,501 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Pangin, recorded a voter turnout of 83.91%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.44% and in 2009, 84.03% of Pangin's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tapang Taloh of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 606 votes which was 5.59% of the total votes polled. Tapang Taloh polled a total of 10,843 (62.79%) votes.INC's Tapang Taloh won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2781 (25.58%) votes. Tapang Taloh polled 10,871 which was 62.79% of the total votes polled.Pangin went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पानगिन (Hindi), পানগিন (Bangla), பங்கின் (Tamil), and పంగిన్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).