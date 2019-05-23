Chandni Chowk Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Chandni Chowk Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Ravi Kumar Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Munna Lal IND -- -- Farha Deeba IND -- -- Pankaj Gupta BSP -- -- Shahid Ali BJP -- -- Harsh Vardhan ESP -- -- Mohd. Irfan Javed Qureshi PPI(D) -- -- Kamal Kishor RSMP -- -- Inder Sen RPI(A) -- -- Ashok Kumar RRP -- -- Anil Kumar IND -- -- Jugal Kishor PPOI -- -- Saurabh Ranjan RTRP -- -- Richa Katiyar Kanaujia SSRD -- -- Vishal Khanna KSBD -- -- Ravindra RJSP -- -- Dheer Singh PRISM -- -- Deepti Chopra AKAP -- -- Virender Pratap Singh MKVP -- -- Sharestha Arora AAAP -- -- Pankaj Kumar Gupta RNMP -- -- Sohan Lal Sharma BLSP -- -- Suman Devi BPHP -- -- Sameer Mirza PBI -- -- Satdev Jain INC -- -- Jai Prakash Agarwal

1. Chandni Chowk is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Chandni Chowk is 86.21%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Harsh Vardhan Patel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1,36,320 votes which was 13.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.60% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 25 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kapil Sibal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,00,710 votes which was 25.72% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 59.67% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 41 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.87% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.21% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk was: Harsh Vardhan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,91,318 men, 6,55,854 women and 58 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Chandni Chowk is: 28.6563 77.2299Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: चांदनी चौक, दिल्ली (Hindi); চাঁদনি চক, দিল্লি (Bengali); चांदनी चौक, दिल्ली (Marathi); ચાંદની ચોક, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); சாந்தினி சௌக், டெல்லி (Tamil); చాందనీ చౌక్, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ಚಾಂದಿನಿ ಚೌಕ್, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); ചാന്ദ്നി ചൗക്, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).