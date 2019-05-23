English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharajganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maharajganj (महाराजगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
63. Maharajganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.61%. The estimated literacy level of Maharajganj is 62.76%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1857606 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pankaj of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,40,458 votes which was 22.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Harsh Vardhan of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,23,628 votes which was 14.73% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.38% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.63% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maharajganj was: Pankaj Chowdhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,46,234 men, 7,96,767 women and 130 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Maharajganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Maharajganj is: 27.1458 83.5622
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: महाराजगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); মহারাজগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); महाराजगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); મહારાજગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மகாராஜ்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మహరాజ్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಹರಾಜ್ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മഹാരാജ്ഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Maharajganj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMP
--
--
Manish
SKRP
--
--
Pappu Chauhan
BKUSP
--
--
Manoj Kumar Rana
JHSP
--
--
Shiv Charan
IND
--
--
Aneel Kumar
JKP
--
--
Sumit
INC
--
--
Supriya Shrinate
BJP
--
--
Pankaj Choudhary
IND
--
--
Pannelal
IND
--
--
Amarjeet
IND
--
--
Pramod Kumar
IND
--
--
Mohankumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Laldhari Yadav
SP
--
--
Akhilesh
