Hindupur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hindupur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Akula Umesh SUCI -- -- G.N. Ashoka IND -- -- Adi Narayana. B IND -- -- Dudhekula Gous Peera IND -- -- Narasimha Murthy. N YSRCP -- -- Shaik Mohammed Iqbal INC -- -- T. Balaji Manohar IND -- -- M. Narasimha Murthy IND -- -- V.K. Srenivasulu NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- P.D. Partha Sarathy TDP -- -- Nandamuri Balakrishna

157. Hindupur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,29,262 voters of which 1,16,176 are male and 1,13,071 are female and 15 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Hindupur, recorded a voter turnout of 77.7%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 76.57% and in 2009, 69.63% of Hindupur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Balakrishna Nandamuri of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 16,196 votes which was 10.15% of the total votes polled. Balakrishna Nandamuri polled a total of 1,59,506 (31.68%) votes.TDP's P Abdul Ghani won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 8764 (6.1%) votes. P Abdul Ghani polled 1,43,664 which was 31.68% of the total votes polled.Hindupur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: हिन्दूपुर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and హిందూపూర్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).