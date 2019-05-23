Anaparthy Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Anaparthy Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Narayanamma Bathina JNJP -- -- Amaravathi Puthineedi JSP -- -- Relangi Nageswararao IND -- -- Chelle Veerraju IND -- -- Chelle Srinu YSRCP -- -- Doctor. Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy INC -- -- Driiy.A.Vadayar IND -- -- Padala Krishnareddy IND -- -- Sathi Devadana Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Medapati Harinarayanareddy TDP -- -- Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy

40. Anaparthy is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,13,472 voters of which 1,05,207 are male and 1,08,259 are female and 6 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Anaparthy, recorded a voter turnout of 87.48%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.73% and in 2009, 86.08% of Anaparthy's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 1,373 votes which was 0.79% of the total votes polled. Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy polled a total of 1,74,274 (45.16%) votes.INC's Nallamilli Seshareddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 35874 (22.94%) votes. Nallamilli Seshareddy polled 1,56,386 which was 45.16% of the total votes polled.Anaparthy went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: अनपर्ती (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and అనపర్తి (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).