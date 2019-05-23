Nari-Koyu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Nari-Koyu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Karto Kaye INC -- -- Tojir Kadu BJP -- -- Kento Rina

36. Nari-Koyu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in East Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 7,498 voters of which 3,587 are male and 3,911 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Nari-Koyu, recorded a voter turnout of 83.45%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 88.69% and in 2009, 88.33% of Nari-Koyu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kento Rina of BJP won in this seat defeating INC's candidate by a margin of 389 votes which was 6.3% of the total votes polled. Kento Rina polled a total of 6,171 (56.13%) votes.INC's Tako Dabi won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 742 (12.26%) votes. Tako Dabi polled 6,054 which was 56.13% of the total votes polled.Nari-Koyu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: नारी-कोउ (Hindi), নারি-কোয়ি (Bangla), நரி கோயு (Tamil), and నారీ-కోయు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).