East Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new East Delhi (पूर्व दिल्ली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
3. East Delhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of East Delhi is 88%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Maheish Girri of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1,90,463 votes which was 15.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
East Delhi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Harbalwinder Singh
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Shiv Kumar
IND
--
--
Raj Kumar Dhingiya
IND
--
--
Rahimuddin Shah
BJP
--
--
Gautam Gambhir
BSP
--
--
Sanjay Kumar
PPI(D)
--
--
Dr. Krishan Singh Chauhan
PPOI
--
--
Deepti Nadella
BINP
--
--
Amanullah Ahmed
BKP
--
--
Anupam Tripathi
AKAP
--
--
Ajay Chaudhary
IND
--
--
Ravi Kumar
IND
--
--
Manoj Kumar Gupta
STBP
--
--
Mohan Lal Sharma
RNMP
--
--
Manjeet Singh
UPGP
--
--
Mukesh Jadly
PRISM
--
--
Neeru Mongia
CHP
--
--
D. Durga Prasad
RPI(A)
--
--
Manju Chhibber
MKVP
--
--
Satish Kumar Prajapati
AAAP
--
--
Atishi
IND
--
--
Ashok Surana
JPJD
--
--
Hitesh Kumar
NRMP
--
--
Hafiz Burhanuddin
NAPP
--
--
Surender Gupta
INC
--
--
Arvinder Singh Lovely
