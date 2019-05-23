Bankura Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bankura Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BNRP -- -- Animesh Mal BJP -- -- Dr. Subhas Sarkar AITC -- -- Subrata Mukherjee RJASP -- -- Ananda Kumar Saren JPP -- -- Gour Chandra (Akhan) Hembram JASP -- -- Prabir Banerjee SUCI -- -- Dr. Tanmay Mandal BSP -- -- Mahadeb Bauri Nota -- -- Nota SHS -- -- Subhash Sarkar CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Sukchand Saren IND -- -- Abdul Rahim Mallik IND -- -- Bibhuti Sardar IND -- -- Shyamal Kumar Palit IND -- -- Milan Mandi CPI(M) -- -- Amiya Patra

36. Bankura is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.17%. The estimated literacy level of Bankura is 69.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Seemati Dev Varma (Moon Moon Sen) of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 98,506 votes which was 7.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 39.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Acharia Basudeb of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,07,802 votes which was 10.95% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 47.64% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.23% and in 2009, the constituency registered 77.64% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bankura was: Seemati Dev Varma (Moon Moon Sen) (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,75,893 men, 7,27,919 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bankura is: 23.25 87.25Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बांकुरा, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বাঁকুড়া, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बांकुरा, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બંકુરા, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பாங்குரா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బానకురా, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬಂಕಾಪುರ, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബാംഗൂര, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).