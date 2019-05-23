Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

New Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new New Delhi (नई दिल्ली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:55 AM IST
New Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new New Delhi (नई दिल्ली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. New Delhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of New Delhi is 89.29%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Meenakashi Lekhi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1,62,708 votes which was 16.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.75% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 29 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Ajay Makan of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,87,809 votes which was 24.55% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 59.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 40 contestants in 2009.

New Delhi Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Harkrishan Das Nijhawan
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Suresh Kumar
IND
--
--
Sree Nivasan Ramamoorthy
IND
--
--
Priyanka
IND
--
--
Ramesh
BJP
--
--
Meenakashi Lekhi
ANAP
--
--
Upendra
BLSP
--
--
Nilanjan Banerjee
PPOI
--
--
Ravinder Paul Sehgal
RSMP
--
--
Naveen Kumar
ABMVP
--
--
Jitendra Raut
RPI(A)
--
--
Umesh Chandra Gaur
IND
--
--
Dilip Singh Kothari
IND
--
--
Kripashankar C Pandey
ARSP
--
--
Lal Ji
RRP
--
--
Virendra Singh Bharat
SSRD
--
--
Rajesh Satiya
PRISM
--
--
Raj Shekhar Gunti
CAP
--
--
Raj Karan
JKNPP
--
--
K Sreekrishna
AKAP
--
--
Sunil
AAAP
--
--
Brijesh Goyal
IND
--
--
Aashish S Saxena
IND
--
--
Ajay Kumar Lal
ABP
--
--
Swadesh Kumar Ohri
PPI(D)
--
--
Sunil Kumar
INC
--
--
Ajay Makan

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.11% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.71% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from New Delhi was: Meenakashi Lekhi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,30,322 men, 6,59,749 women and 76 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest New Delhi Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of New Delhi is: 28.6142 77.2023

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: नई दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); নয়াদিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); नवी दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); નવી દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); புது டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); న్యూ దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ಹೊಸ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); ന്യൂഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

