Kakinada City Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kakinada City (కాకినాడ సిటీ) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
41. Kakinada City is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Urban constituency has 2,55,716 voters of which 1,23,247 are male and 1,32,327 are female and 142 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Kakinada City, recorded a voter turnout of 66.38%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 67.85% and in 2009, 72.54% of Kakinada City's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Vanamadi Venkateswararao (Kondababu) of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 24,000 votes which was 17.08% of the total votes polled. Vanamadi Venkateswararao (Kondababu) polled a total of 1,40,523 (37.28%) votes.
INC's Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 9279 (7.75%) votes. Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy polled 1,19,664 which was 37.28% of the total votes polled.
Kakinada City went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: काकीनाडा शहर (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and కాకినాడ సిటీ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Kakinada City Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AIPP
--
--
Inakoti Kumar Ramjee
TDP
--
--
Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao @ Kondababu
BJP
--
--
Peddireddi Ravikiran
JSP
--
--
Mootha Sasidher
MDPP
--
--
Veera Ganesh Sudha
IND
--
--
D. Chandrasekhar Rao
PPOI
--
--
Somaganapathi
YSRCP
--
--
Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhara Reddy
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Madiki Prabhakara Rao
IND
--
--
Thatikonda Vijaya Kumar
IND
--
--
Musley Haddin Shiraji Mahamad
IND
--
--
B. N. Rao
IND
--
--
Vadrevu Satish Kumar
IND
--
--
M.G. Rao
INC
--
--
Kola Venkata Varaprasad Varma
