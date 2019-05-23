Guntur East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Guntur East Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Haroon Rasheed Shaik NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Syed Nazeer IND -- -- Shaik Yaseen IND -- -- Shaik Khajavali IND -- -- Shaik Mohammad Arif Hussain Khadari TDP -- -- Mohammed Naseer YSRCP -- -- Mohammed Mustafa Shaik CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Pilli Chennakesavulu IUML -- -- Mohammad Riyaz Basha NSP -- -- Tulasi Praveen Kumar JSP -- -- Zia Ur Rahman Shaik PPOI -- -- Kaja Venkata Raghavendra Sanjeeva Rao IND -- -- Rubenu Saggela IND -- -- Murugudu Surya Narayana NVCP -- -- Syed Saida IND -- -- Krosuri Ramu NVP -- -- Shaik Khadar Bi RPI(A) -- -- Vishnumolakala Venkateswara Rao ILP(A) -- -- Rayapudi Jeevan Percis IND -- -- Grandhi Pardhasaradhi IND -- -- A.V.S.Chari BJP -- -- Nerella V.S. Suresh IND -- -- Pothuri Himabindu IND -- -- Narendra Yepuri IND -- -- Durrey Shahawar Shaik IND -- -- Chennupalli Ram Bharath INC -- -- Jagan Mohan Reddy Maddireddy

95. Guntur East is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Urban constituency has 2,29,830 voters of which 1,12,038 are male and 1,17,755 are female and 37 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Guntur East, recorded a voter turnout of 70.13%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 68.57% and in 2009, 64.56% of Guntur East's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Mohammad Musthafa Shaik of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,151 votes which was 2.03% of the total votes polled. Mohammad Musthafa Shaik polled a total of 1,55,549 (38.45%) votes.INC's Shaik Mastan Vali won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 9012 (7.6%) votes. Shaik Mastan Vali polled 1,18,574 which was 38.45% of the total votes polled.Guntur East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: गुण्टूर पूर्व (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and గుంటూరు తూర్పు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).