English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
North West Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new North West Delhi (उत्तर पश्चिम दिल्ली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new North West Delhi (उत्तर पश्चिम दिल्ली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
5. North West Delhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of North West Delhi is 83.35%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Udit Raj of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1,06,802 votes which was 7.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.45% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Krishna Tirath of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,84,433 votes which was 21.51% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 56.84% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.81% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.69% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from North West Delhi was: Udit Raj (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 12,12,516 men, 9,81,633 women and 194 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest North West Delhi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of North West Delhi is: 28.6142 77.2023
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उत्तर पश्चिम दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); উত্তর পশ্চিম দিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); उत्तर पश्चिम दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); ઉત્તર પશ્ચિમ દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); வடமேற்கு டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); నార్త్ వెస్ట్ దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ವಾಯುವ್ಯ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); നോർത്ത് വെസ്റ്റ് ഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Krishna Tirath of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,84,433 votes which was 21.51% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 56.84% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
North West Delhi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RSMP
--
--
Madan Lal Balmiki
MKVP
--
--
Gaurav Bhatia
BPC
--
--
Ram Kumar
SOJP
--
--
Suresh Kumar
IND
--
--
Aditi
STBP
--
--
Ishwar Mansukh Ishu
BJP
--
--
Hans Raj Hans
IND
--
--
Charan Singh "Babrik"
IND
--
--
Naveen
Nota
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Rajesh Lilothia
AAAP
--
--
Gugan Singh
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.81% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.69% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from North West Delhi was: Udit Raj (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 12,12,516 men, 9,81,633 women and 194 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest North West Delhi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of North West Delhi is: 28.6142 77.2023
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उत्तर पश्चिम दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); উত্তর পশ্চিম দিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); उत्तर पश्चिम दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); ઉત્તર પશ્ચિમ દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); வடமேற்கு டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); నార్త్ వెస్ట్ దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ವಾಯುವ್ಯ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); നോർത്ത് വെസ്റ്റ് ഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results