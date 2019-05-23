North West Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

North West Delhi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RSMP -- -- Madan Lal Balmiki MKVP -- -- Gaurav Bhatia BPC -- -- Ram Kumar SOJP -- -- Suresh Kumar IND -- -- Aditi STBP -- -- Ishwar Mansukh Ishu BJP -- -- Hans Raj Hans IND -- -- Charan Singh "Babrik" IND -- -- Naveen Nota -- -- Nota INC -- -- Rajesh Lilothia AAAP -- -- Gugan Singh

5. North West Delhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of North West Delhi is 83.35%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Udit Raj of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 1,06,802 votes which was 7.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.45% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Krishna Tirath of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,84,433 votes which was 21.51% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 56.84% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 61.81% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.69% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from North West Delhi was: Udit Raj (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 12,12,516 men, 9,81,633 women and 194 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of North West Delhi is: 28.6142 77.2023Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: उत्तर पश्चिम दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); উত্তর পশ্চিম দিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); उत्तर पश्चिम दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); ઉત્તર પશ્ચિમ દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); வடமேற்கு டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); నార్త్ వెస్ట్ దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ವಾಯುವ್ಯ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); നോർത്ത് വെസ്റ്റ് ഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).