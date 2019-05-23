Pasighat West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pasighat West Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota JD(S) -- -- Tapang Taloh BJP -- -- Er. Tatung Jamoh INC -- -- Ninong Ering

37. Pasighat West is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in East region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in East Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 13,221 voters of which 6,372 are male and 6,849 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Pasighat West, recorded a voter turnout of 88.81%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 84.36% and in 2009, 83.85% of Pasighat West's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tatung Jamoh of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 834 votes which was 7.96% of the total votes polled. Tatung Jamoh polled a total of 10,476 (53.18%) votes.BJP's Dr Tangor Tapak won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 661 (6.36%) votes. Dr Tangor Tapak polled 10,397 which was 53.18% of the total votes polled.Pasighat West went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पासीघाट पश्चिम (Hindi), পাসিঘাট পশ্চিম (Bangla), மேற்கு பசிகாட் (Tamil), and పసిఘాట్ వెస్ట్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).