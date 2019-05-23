Bishnupur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bishnupur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Jitendra Nath Roy BMP -- -- Basudeb Sikari IND -- -- Tarani Roy IND -- -- Sanjit Khan SUCI -- -- Ajit Kumar Bauri AITC -- -- Shyamal Santra Nota -- -- Nota CPI(M) -- -- Khan Sunil BJP -- -- Khan Saumitra INC -- -- Khan Narayan Chandra

37. Bishnupur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 37% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.65%. The estimated literacy level of Bishnupur is 71.12%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Khan Saumitra of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,49,685 votes which was 11.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Susmita Bauri of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 1,29,366 votes which was 12.27% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 51.31% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 86.72% and in 2009, the constituency registered 85.18% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bishnupur was: Khan Saumitra (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,59,317 men, 7,07,604 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bishnupur is: 23.0759 87.3147Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: विष्णुपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বিষ্ণুপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); विष्णुपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બિશનુપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பிஷ்ணுபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బిషన్ పుర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬಿಷ್ಣುಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബിഷ്ണുപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).