Bishnupur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bishnupur (বিষ্ণুপুর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
37. Bishnupur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 37% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.65%. The estimated literacy level of Bishnupur is 71.12%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Khan Saumitra of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,49,685 votes which was 11.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Susmita Bauri of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 1,29,366 votes which was 12.27% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 51.31% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 86.72% and in 2009, the constituency registered 85.18% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bishnupur was: Khan Saumitra (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,59,317 men, 7,07,604 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bishnupur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bishnupur is: 23.0759 87.3147
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: विष्णुपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বিষ্ণুপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); विष्णुपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બિશનુપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பிஷ்ணுபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బిషన్ పుర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬಿಷ್ಣುಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബിഷ്ണുപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Bishnupur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Jitendra Nath Roy
BMP
--
--
Basudeb Sikari
IND
--
--
Tarani Roy
IND
--
--
Sanjit Khan
SUCI
--
--
Ajit Kumar Bauri
AITC
--
--
Shyamal Santra
Nota
--
--
Nota
CPI(M)
--
--
Khan Sunil
BJP
--
--
Khan Saumitra
INC
--
--
Khan Narayan Chandra
