West Delhi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

6. West Delhi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Delhi region of Delhi in North India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of West Delhi is 87.99%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma of BJP won in this seat by defeating the AAP candidate by a margin of 2,68,586 votes which was 19.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.32% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mahabal Mishra of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,29,010 votes which was 14.59% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 54.28% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.13% and in 2009, the constituency registered 52.39% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from West Delhi was: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 11,08,886 men, 9,30,409 women and 115 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of West Delhi is: 28.648 77.0856Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पश्चिम दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Hindi); পশ্চিম দিল্লি, দিল্লি (Bengali); पश्चिम दिल्ली, दिल्ली (Marathi); પશ્ચિમ દિલ્હી, દિલ્હી (Gujarati); மேற்கு டெல்லி, டெல்லி (Tamil); పడమర దిల్లీ, దిల్లీ (Telugu); ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ದೆಹಲಿ, ದೆಹಲಿ (Kannada); വെസ്റ്റ് ഡൽഹി, ഡൽഹി (Malayalam).