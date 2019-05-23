Kakinada Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Kakinada Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME MDPP -- -- Appalakonda Vangalapudi YSRCP -- -- Vanga Geethaviswanath BJP -- -- Yalla Venkata Rama Mohan Rao (Dorababu) PSHP -- -- B. Geetha CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Godugu Satyanarayana AIPP -- -- Donam Neelakantam JSP -- -- Jyothula Venkateswara Rao INC -- -- Mallipudi Sri Ramachandra Murthy (Rambabu) NOTA -- -- Nota AIFB -- -- Vasamsetty Venkataramana JNJP -- -- Peddimsetti Venkateswararao PPOI -- -- Sathi Veeralakshmi IND -- -- Ankadi Sathibabu IND -- -- Medisetti Vijaya Kumar IND -- -- Kakileti Ravindra TDP -- -- Chalamalasetty Sunil

6. Kakinada is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.67%. The estimated literacy level of Kakinada is 66.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Thota Narasimham of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 3,431 votes which was 0.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 46.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.In 2009, M M Pallamraju of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 34,044 votes which was 3.52% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 33.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.46% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kakinada was: Thota Narasimham (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,09,103 men, 7,09,050 women and 137 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Kakinada is: 16.9437 82.2351Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: काकीनाडा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); কাকিনাডা, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); काकीनाडा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); કાકિનાડા, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); காக்கிநாடா, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); కాకినాడ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕಾಕಿನಾಡ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കാക്കിനഡ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).