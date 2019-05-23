English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kakinada Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kakinada (కాకినాడ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Kakinada (కాకినాడ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Kakinada is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.67%. The estimated literacy level of Kakinada is 66.91%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Thota Narasimham of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 3,431 votes which was 0.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 46.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, M M Pallamraju of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 34,044 votes which was 3.52% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 33.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.46% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kakinada was: Thota Narasimham (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,09,103 men, 7,09,050 women and 137 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kakinada Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kakinada is: 16.9437 82.2351
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: काकीनाडा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); কাকিনাডা, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); काकीनाडा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); કાકિનાડા, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); காக்கிநாடா, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); కాకినాడ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕಾಕಿನಾಡ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കാക്കിനഡ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, M M Pallamraju of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PRAP candidate by a margin of 34,044 votes which was 3.52% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 33.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Kakinada Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MDPP
--
--
Appalakonda Vangalapudi
YSRCP
--
--
Vanga Geethaviswanath
BJP
--
--
Yalla Venkata Rama Mohan Rao (Dorababu)
PSHP
--
--
B. Geetha
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Godugu Satyanarayana
AIPP
--
--
Donam Neelakantam
JSP
--
--
Jyothula Venkateswara Rao
INC
--
--
Mallipudi Sri Ramachandra Murthy (Rambabu)
NOTA
--
--
Nota
AIFB
--
--
Vasamsetty Venkataramana
JNJP
--
--
Peddimsetti Venkateswararao
PPOI
--
--
Sathi Veeralakshmi
IND
--
--
Ankadi Sathibabu
IND
--
--
Medisetti Vijaya Kumar
IND
--
--
Kakileti Ravindra
TDP
--
--
Chalamalasetty Sunil
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.46% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Kakinada was: Thota Narasimham (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,09,103 men, 7,09,050 women and 137 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Kakinada Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Kakinada is: 16.9437 82.2351
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: काकीनाडा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); কাকিনাডা, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); काकीनाडा, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); કાકિનાડા, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); காக்கிநாடா, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); కాకినాడ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಕಾಕಿನಾಡ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); കാക്കിനഡ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results